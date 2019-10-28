Chinese electric car Renault City K-ZE adapt for Europe
Budget compact crossover Renault City K-ZE can come to Europe.
While the company has only referred to the intention of this, and can not announce the exact information.
However, experts believe that the novelty will occupy the budget segment of electric cars in Europe, and will be presented under the brand Dacia.
It is likely that the model will become the first “swallow” in the active reduction of emissions, Renault and Dacia.
Renault officially confirmed that – “an Adapted version of the Renault K-ZE will be the starting point log of a company in the electric segment with zero emissions.”
We can assume that the European version will receive a number of modifications related to mandatory security. In addition, the model should increase the range of up to 200-250 km, to compete with other electric.
The Chinese version is equipped with an electric engine with a capacity of up to 44 horsepower. As the power source is a small battery pack that provides a range of up to 100 km.
Initially Renault K-ZE and was conceived as a global model. But it will be manufactured only in China.