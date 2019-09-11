Chinese fans nicknamed Svitolina “small Chinese cabbage”
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina before the start of the tournament in the Chinese Zhengzhou found out what was the nickname she came up with the local fans.
At the pre-match interview one of the journalists told Elina that in China it is called “little cabbage”.
Elina’s reaction to his nickname
“I would say that it is very unexpected. I do not know. It’s probably something very pleasant, so thank you. I have a lot of fans in China and generally in Asia, so I get a lot of gifts and tokens. I’m grateful for that and for nicknames, too” – quoted Svitolina isport.ua.
Recall that Svitolina will play their opening match tomorrow. Rival Ukrainian will be the representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva.