Chinese foreign Ministry reacted to the ban TikTok in USA
China reacted to the decree trump vs TikTok
China has strongly opposed the decree trump and said it will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.
China’s foreign Ministry reacted to the decree of the President of the United States Donald trump banning apps TikTok and WeChat in the country. This is with reference to Chinese media reports Reuters on Friday, 7 August.
So, Chinese diplomats have stressed that strongly oppose such action on the part of the United States. The representative the Ministry of foreign Affairs of China Wang Wenbin said that China will protect legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.
Recall that raniere signed a decree on TikTok. The bill was unanimously approved by us senators, fearing about the national security of the country.
Targetron called the timing of the ban TikTok in the United States. If the application will not be sold to an American company, it will be prohibited on the territory of the United States.
