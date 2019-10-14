Chinese lost to the Scrotum in the competition for the most fun name of the village
Russia’s farm Cottage-horn in the Tula region took the tenth place in the competition funny names of Russian villages held by the service of the traveling tutu.ru.
Voting ended on Saturday at midnight, writes MK.
For Tula toponym voted by 474 people, which provided farm 10 place in the Top 10.
First place and the status of the village with the cheerful name given to the Kaluga of the Scrotum, in the second place Chinese from the Voronezh region, the three locked Donkeys from the Republic of Chuvashia.
Last year, a similar rating service travel Tutu.ru Italian place names are not included, but that does not mean that the region had nothing to “offer.”
As previously reported “FACTS”, in the third round to the fun the name of the village the village Big Smardec lost to the village Drink and was eliminated from the competition.
