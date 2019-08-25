Chinese reflectology spoke about the use of simple clothespins
How to get rid of the sudden pain in any part of the body, said popular in China reflectology Helen Chen Louis. It relieves pain, with ordinary clothes pegs.
According to her, the many endings of the Central nervous system and are concentrated in the ears of the people. If we in the case of pain clips as a means of influencing a particular end, we will be able to get rid of the sudden pain at different points.
“We have in each ear is six points that can stop the sudden pain,” — said the interviewee.
It was supported by experts in this field, according to them, each responsible for a certain part of the body and relieves it from pain within a few minutes.
Back and arms are fixed the upper part of the body. If you have back pain, you must attach a clothespin to a point under the number “one”.
To point number two , you can apply to pain, disturbing the internal organs. Reflectology warn that in this case serious illness of the question.
Using the “third” point, get rid of joint pain. “Fourth” is responsible for the first signs of a cold, as she is responsible for the nose and throat.
The “fifth” point relieves digestive problems: discomfort in the stomach or intestines.
And finally, the “sixth” point monitors the heart and head. In the preventive purposes the pin can be used in cardiovascular diseases.