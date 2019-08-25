Chinese sedan broke two records Nurburgring
Racing team Racing Cyan tested the 528-horsepower prototype Lynk & Co 03 on the “Nordschleife” Nurburgring. The Chinese sedan has set two records – as the fastest front wheel drive car and the fastest four-door car. Lynk & Co 03 drove the track in 7 minutes 20,143 seconds with an average speed of 170,4 km/h.
Chinese sedan drove the Nurburgring three seconds faster than the 600-horsepower Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was considered the fastest cityradio of the track, and 25 seconds faster Renault Megane RS Trophy R, had held the title of front of record “Northern loop”.
Lynk & Co 03 is equipped with two-liter 4-cylinder turbo engine and 6-speed sequential transmission that can change gears in 60 milliseconds. In the development machine was the same engineers that created the power plant for cars racing series WTCC and V8 Supercars. At the core of the prototype lies “volvovsky” platform CMA with racks McPherson front and torsion beam rear.
First “hundred” car is gaining in 4.4 seconds and 200 km/h he reaches 10 seconds. The maximum speed – 310 km/h. The equipment of the machine includes adjustable Öhlins shock absorbers, limited slip differential, dual-circuit hydraulic brake system with 6 piston calipers on the front axle.