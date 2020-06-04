Chipping is vaccination: bill gates commented on the conspiracy theories about him and coronaviruses
The founder of Microsoft bill gates recent years has devoted much time to his charitable Foundation, which he founded with his wife Melinda. In March, he’s left the Board of Directors of the company. The Fund finances a variety of medical projects, including the development of a vaccine against Covid-19. After the start of the pandemic coronavirus gates became the hero of the conspiracy theories. Throughout the world there are proponents of the idea that the disease appeared and spread through him. About it writes BBC.
They believe that a billionaire wants to implant microchips billion people and reduce the population of the Earth.
Bill gates said that thinking about these theories and also shared his vision on combating coronavirus and universal vaccination.
“Our goal is to raise $7.4 billion, and every additional dollar or Euro that we receive will help us to save lives. The importance of vaccines today more apparent than ever. But we need vaccines not only for diseases such as measles, diarrhea and pneumonia. It is also essential that GAVI (Global Alliance for vaccines and immunization supported by the bill and Melinda gates Foundation) took delivery of a vaccine against coronavirus in developing countries. We are raising money not only within budget, GAVI, but we also opened a new Fund, which will purchase vaccine against coronavirus for poor countries,” — said gates.
He believes that the first needs a vaccine to health care providers.
“This is due to the fact that they need to continue their work to save lives and not to be at serious risk they are facing now. Then there are police and emergency response service workers vital area. And when they are protected, then you can move on to other people, — said the billionaire. And if the vaccine will be effective in the elderly, which is the main criterion, then it must be sent to nursing homes, prisons, shelters for the homeless, to reach out to those in high-risk. This should be done on a global scale. Fortunately, we are going in parallel to build several factories, and we hope that production volumes will be high. But the distribution of vaccines would be an interesting challenge.”
“We work with all pharmaceutical companies with sufficient production capacity. We tell them — even if your vaccine does not choose, can we use your facilities around the world to start production of the vaccine the fastest. And surprisingly, pharmaceutical companies agree with the words “even if our vaccine will not be the best, we will provide your plants”,” says gates.
Gates believes that if all the plants to combine their efforts, the shortage of vaccine will not.
“If there is one plant that produces 300 million doses per year, the demand will be very high. Appears strict conditions, including who provided the funding and where the worst epidemic. If you run production at 10 factories, we can produce a 3 billion vaccines a year. Then specific restrictions will be gone, and the main problem will be not the production and shipping of vaccines”, — said the billionaire.
Who wants the company made public its patents and provided open access to any information about the vaccine. But there are those who say that it is sufficient for licensing, and intellectual property rights shall remain the Creator. The billionaire who supports more.
“Intellectual property rights meaningless. Required the vaccine, which passed clinical tests for safety and effectiveness. They are doing this to help the world. They don’t do it with the thought that they will be able to benefit from the vaccine. They know that it is necessary for all. And no matter what conspiracy theories may invent people, the pharmaceutical industry, this shows itself from the best side. For example, the company AstraZeneca, he said. — The same can be said about all the companies, but I’ll take it as an example. We advised the scientists of the University of Oxford to work together with the pharmaceutical company, because they are excellent professionals, work fast, but the issue of clinical trials and working with producers, they need the pharmaceutical company, and they chose AstraZeneca. The combination of their abilities were simply incredible”.
“Our Foundation is working with AstraZeneca, and we ask them what is the plan for India, what is the plan for China. So, if the vaccine proves successful, we hope that this case is already a global plan on its mass production. AstraZeneca said that it is not going to cash in on it. She just wants to help the world,” added gates.
Gates said that he was concerned conspiracy theories flooded the Internet.
“If you look at all these rumors and unscientific statements that exist, Yes — and this leads to the incitement of hatred between people. Concerned that at such a time digital tools are used to all that craziness. When ultimately we will have a vaccine, we will need to achieve the formation of group immunity to about 80% of the population was vaccinated. But if they think that it is a Scam, or that vaccines are harmful and people don’t want vaccination, then the disease will continue to kill people, gates said. — So I’m a little concerned about the existence of all these crazy ideas. And I was somewhat surprised that some of these theories about me. We are raising money to create a tool, we write checks pharmacological companies. It so happened that in our Fund there are many experts in the field of pharmacology, and we believe an honest broker between the government and companies in terms of choosing the best method.”
Rather, these theories are associated with the billionaire about what you need to know who was vaccinated and who is not, and how it will be monitored.
“Yes, if we talk about a vaccine for smallpox, it left a scar, because she is very powerful, and in a crowd you could see people with such inoculation. And to completely get rid of the disease, it was necessary that all were vaccinated. Therefore, we can say that a miracle occurred because in 1980 the disease was recognized as defeated, gates said. — So if we talk about registering voluntarily, then Yes, we think about how to protect children from the disease, but this does not imply some chips or something like that. Sometimes I want to laugh because of some theories.”
He said that while it is not clear exactly how all the countries will be monitored vaccination, but they are already trying to solve the problem.
“In rich countries, information is documented, and in poor countries, data is recorded in paper documents. They are gradually moving to digital technology, but not fast enough. In India, we are doing a test program when the data stored in mobile phones, for experts to understand, whether covered by one or the other village,” — said gates.
