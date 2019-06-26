Chips and pizza called dangerous for men
Men who eat a lot of chips, pizza and other processed products, there have been negative changes in reproductive function. According to scientists at Harvard University have stronger sex reduced the number and viability of sperm, said .
The study analyzed sperm samples of 3000 men aged 19 years. Men who have abused so-called bad food, it was more than 20 million sperm less than those who adhered to a healthy diet in the diet. Experts explained that this has led to a deterioration of fertility and the risk of infertility.
In addition to these problems, according to scientists, fast food and sugary drinks in the diet of men are yet to obesity and diabetes. Meanwhile, researchers say – the return to a healthy lifestyle will help prevent many health problems, including reproductive function.
Earlier, the scientists tested the effect of chemicals on the body. It turned out that household goods impair fertility as humans, and domestic dogs.