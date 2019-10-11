Chisinau was on the verge of environmental disaster due to poor operation of treatment facilities and illegal dumping (PHOTO)

Chisinau is suffocating from the stench. Every night at the same time, the city covers a cloud of choking stench penetrating into houses even through closed Windows. The second wave starts around five in the morning and scattered to the nine. A definite answer to the question, what is that smell and where is it coming from, no. The government, the Prosecutor General’s office, Metropolitan municipality and the municipal enterprise “Chisinau Vodokanal” seek and find different culprits “gas attack,” writes DW.

The most probable cause of the stench – mercaptans, sulfur compounds with very unpleasant odor. So says Professor of environmental chemistry, the state University of Moldova Viktor Kovalev. They are formed in geotube huge bags of polypropylene that are commonly used for cleaning and rehabilitation of lakes, rivers and other water bodies. In the warm season geotubes are heated and starts the process of fermentation of biomass, which causes unpleasant odors.

As told by a city Councilor Vasile chirtoca, at the Chisinau wastewater treatment plants, geotubes appeared in 2015 before the next local elections. The technical justification for injection into geotubes huge amount of municipal waste was not, which led to the current situation. At the same time chirtoca said “gas attack” is seasonal: with the onset of cold weather, the stench in the Moldovan capital will cease.

In addition, the Sewerage tanks need to periodically clean and remove the resulting sludge. For the last 12 years of his stack in the areas adjacent to the city sewage treatment plant. There had already accumulated more than a million cubic metres: in spite of the ongoing fermentation process and emissions, the head of the Department monitoring and water quality “of the Chisinau water utility” recognizes that he does not know what to do with sludge, and the smell in Chisinau will only increase.

The other likely source of the stench associated with illegal dumping economic agents of production wastes into the municipal Sewerage system and the river the Bull. As stated in the press release, “Chisinau Vodokanal”, every few days concentration of harmful substances in the wastewater arriving at sewage treatment plants, increased sharply, however, to identify the offenders did not manage, and a clear mechanism obliging Industrialists to build local treatment facilities, no. Some officials believe that the stench in the capital is “planned, politically motivated action” on the eve of local elections on 20 October.

The Prosecutor General’s office sees the cause of troubles in the incorrect operation of a sewage treatment plant. On October 2 water utility management was a criminal case. According to prosecutors, the violation of technological processes in wastewater treatment plants and poor management of funds of the municipal enterprises led to losses from environmental pollution of almost 70 million lei (almost $ 4 million). The bîc river, go where the wastewater is in critical condition.

Its main pollutants – “municipal waste, waste processing industries, soil erosion”, said the head of the non-governmental organization Eco-Tiras Ilya Trombitsky. According to him, fall into the water nitrogen, phosphorus, other organic matter, detergents, residues of medical drugs that in addition, the Bull river flows into the Dniester and thus already contributes to its pollution. Although at the beginning of 2019, the Romanian authorities have promised to allocate 10 million euros Chisinau on cleaning of the river bed for 40 km, you need to clean all of the 155 km of the channel, but this requires additional funds.

Difficult situation with water and in Moldova as a whole: according to the State ecological Inspectorate, over the last 30 years of the 233 stations for wastewater treatment in Moldova there are only eight. The waste water down to the rivers without pre-treatment. River water is used for irrigation of farmland, where fruits and vegetables come in shops and markets. According to a study published this March in the European Heart Journal, almost 5400 Moldovans die each year from diseases caused by polluted air. In 100 thousand inhabitants account for 200 deaths. This is the highest mortality rate in Europe, but neither the Service of information and security, or relevant ministries and departments do not pay for a disaster of any attention.