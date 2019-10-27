Chisora – Price: full video of the fight
At the O2 arena in London held a battle of potential contenders Alexander Usyk in the heavyweight division between two British boxers — 35-year-old Derek Cooroy (31-9-0, 22 KO) and 36-year-old David price (23-7, 18 KO).
Match 118-pound Chisora, who seven years ago lost on points world title fight to Vitali Klitschko, and 120-kilogram price for the belt of the Intercontinental champion for the WBO title ended in victory for Derek by TKO in the fourth round, when the team of his rival, who had been knocked down, thrown in the towel.
“It was my 40th fight. I’m an old guy. I stepped into the ring, to destroy the opponent. It was clear that if I catch him it will be the final point, it just happened”, — said after the victory of Derek Chisora, which could become the next opponent of the Tendril.
“It all depends on the whiskers, said the British ironic twist Ukrainians Eddie Hearn. – I was told he wants in the next match to fight for the title. But if he changes his mind, his fight with Cooroy will be huge event in Britain. Our fans are crazy Moustache and will be very happy to have him back”.
Photo Getty Images, Sky Sports
