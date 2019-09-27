Chlenovreditel: a man broke his penis twice in six months
41-year-old American, whose name was not called, due to the syndrome of Ehlers-Danlos suffered from hypermobility of the joints. This genetic disorder was the reason that this man twice in 5 months managed to break his penis. About it writes Daily Mail.
The publication stresses that the American went to the doctors 10 days after this serious injury, because he was afraid he’d be laughed at.
In addition, he hoped that a broken penis will recover on their own. When talking with doctors, he also admitted that a few months ago also asked for the operation after another fracture of the penis.
In this context, doctors stress that victims of the syndrome of Ehlers-Danlos should be less adventurous in bed and use as much lubrication as due to hypermobility they have increased risk of fractures of the penis.
And assist male doctors from the School of medicine at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore noticed that in the science of penis fractures has not previously been associated with the syndrome. But this case shows that this relationship can be established.
Fractures of the penis occur in the moment when in the erect penis is subjected to sudden trauma (tearing), which can be a result of awkward movements during sex.
Since 1924, in medicine, there have been about 1 600 of such cases, which amounts to approximately 16 per year. In 50% of cases the victim hears the characteristic fracture crisp sound, four from each of the 5 immediately lose the erection. Fractures of the penis can lead to impotence or future pain during sex, so it is important to immediately seek help from a doctor.
