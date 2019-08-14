Chloe green broke up with Jeremy Meeks and already had an affair with a new man
Rumors about the breakup of the 28-year-old Chloe green, and 35-year-old Jeremy Meeks has been confirmed. Insiders close to the couple reported that they split up after two years of the novel. And it happened a few months ago.
“They broke up about two months ago, but continue to communicate,” said anonymous, who also said that Jeremy and Chloe is already looking for buyers for their common home in London, where they lived together with his son Jaden.
Chloe, however, is not concerned — she has already found a new man. They found Rommie Gianni, the captain of the Monte-Carlo Polo. Frankly, this hot 42-year-old President of the Association and the Federation of Polo we like much more than Mix.
Rommie Gianni
Judge for yourself: “the most beautiful criminal in the world” started Dating Chloe, even when were not in the official divorce with his wife Melissa. The woman did not even know that her husband was cheating on her, but then I saw pictures of a couple in love in all the media. “I couldn’t sleep, couldn’t eat. Everything was just awful,” recalled Melissa.
Then Jeremy came home and talked to his wife, convincing her that was just flirting with Chloe. “Jeremy said I didn’t want to hurt me and he’s sorry for what happened. We’ve made up. That night we had sex. A few weeks after I found out she was pregnant. I wrote about this to Jeremy, but he ignored my messages. In the end I had a miscarriage — so much I was worried,” said Melissa.
Deserted wife adds that he sees no appearance of Chloe nothing attractive and considers it quite normal: “I never talked to her, maybe she’s a wonderful person. Or is it in her checkbook. I don’t know exactly, but it is unlikely my husband would have left me with the kids if she were a cashier at McDonald’s. Do I think it was attracted by the money? Of course. It included going yachts, private planes, designer clothes, expensive cars and other attributes of beautiful life.”
Jeremy Meeks and Chloe green have so far refrained from official statements.