Chocolate cruise: in 2020, tourists will have an unusual journey
Childhood dreams become reality. In 2020, kicks off an eight-day Mediterranean cruise, fully dedicated to chocolate.
Eurochocolate Cruise is the result of cooperation of the Italian line Costa Cruises and the Eurochocolate Festival, the world’s largest international events dedicated to all things related to chocolate.
Eurochocolate Cruise set sail on 16 April 2020 from Civitavecchia, Italy. Scheduled stops in Genoa, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Malta and Catania.
Guests who will book the first cruise Eurochocolate, you can count on:
— Presentations of the experts on chocolate, who will tell all the secrets of the “Food of the gods”.
— Classes on manufacturing of chocolate and confectionery products, workshops and laboratories under the guidance of masters chocolatiers;
— Master classes under the guidance of famous masters of chocolate Guido gobino, Enrica Rovira and Pierpaolo Ruta.
— Special tastings that combine a range of chocolates with wines and Mediterranean dishes.
Full chocolate menu of dishes and cocktails made to order.
— Exclusive and exciting cooking show with a famous blogger on products from Sonia Peronaci Giallo Zafferano.
— Daily chocolate excursions in each new port, including a visit to the chocolate Museum in Barcelona.
Also on the ship will be an original chocolate sculpture, made on the spot by master Eurochocolate.
“We try to offer our guests a unique experience [ … ] and this is also possible thanks to this prestigious partnership, as a partnership with Eurochocolate”, — said the Manager of the Italian mission of Costa Cruises Carlo Schiavone.
“[It] will allow us for the first time on Board a cruise ship to enjoy the atmosphere, fun and the greatest tastes of the international festival dedicated to chocolate”, he added.