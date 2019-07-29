Chocolate factory Toronto is one of the most advanced in the world (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The Cadbury factory in downtown Toronto can easily turn your chocolate dreams into reality, because thanks to technology, the plant now can produce hundreds of chocolate bars every minute.

New technology has become possible thanks to the investments in the amount of $ 37 million. The representative of the company that owns the factory, Mondelez Canada, said that over the past three years they have invested in the production of Ontario’s $ 250 million.

Thanks to new innovative technology, the factory, which is known for its extremely sweet smells that now has one of the most advanced production lines in the world, that kaksaetsya chocolate.

In addition to Cadbury company Mondelez Canada produces popular products sweets brands Oreo, Mr. Christie and Maynards.

The company’s head office is located on Bloor St. West and more than 2,400 Canadians across the country are its employees.

“Canada needs more chocolate,” he told reporters Julie Edwards, senior Director, Mondelez sales.

“Canadians love milk, and the business is growing, and we constantly come up with new flavors and formats in order to please the consumers.”