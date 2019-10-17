Choi alive! The “Cinema” will act “in full” for the first time in 30 years this could be possible
The “Cinema”, became famous in the USSR due the deceased in an accident 29 years ago, iconic musician Viktor Tsoi, is going for the first time in 30 years to speak to the audience.
Concert announcement has already appeared on the Youtube channel of the group, says “TV”.
The newspaper notes that “the legendary band will perform everyone’s favorite songs at full strength”.
The explanation for this is quite simple: the tracks will play Victor Tsoy — his voice has been digitized from the original multitrack recordings. To accompany his singing will be guitarist Yuri Kasparian and two bass player Igor Tikhomirov and Alexander Titov.
“In addition to the voice of the master tapes will be used real keyboard parts, which are not always clearly audible on the albums. All found during the preparation of the program of rare pieces of audio and musical sketches we use in concert”, — the organizers promise.
All of these concerts it is planned to organize two — the first will be held on 31 October 2020 in St. Petersburg, the second — on 21 November 2020 in Moscow. Selling tickets will begin at the end of the current month.
It is noteworthy that participation in organizations in addition to former participants of the movie will take the son of Victor Tsoi Alexander. Unlike his father, a rock musician on the statement will not appear.
Despite the anticipated excitement, the interest of network users to the concert yet small: to visit it expressed a desire to only 300 people.
