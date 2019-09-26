Choked, burned, then stabbed with a knife: babysitter brutally killed trusted her baby (video)
In Russia, a young nanny from Tyumen town of Zavodoukovsk’s going to go to jail. Found her in the woods with a package in his hand — burned body. The girl is suspected of cruel murder of the baby. Motives are unclear, the assumptions a bit, the site says 350tv.ru.
It is reported that Victoria Ainetdinova, suspected of killing five-month-old child lived in the family for three years. Cohabited with her half-brother baby. One day the parents went to the funeral and a half hours was enough and the girl, and the baby was gone.
“Before Victoria got in a fight with a roommate and came to our home. When he arrived after the funeral, the house was not her or our son!” — told the child’s mother.
They were looking for more than a day. Found. In the woods. Next to Victoria was a package in it — Bogdan, the missing kid. Horrified by what he saw, even the police was first strangled, then burned, then stabbed with a knife. And all this — almost immediately after the kidnapping. The rest of the day before they were found in the woods three miles from home, she just carried the corpse of the child in the package.
Now Victoria was appointed psihologo-psychiatric examination. If the girl turns out to be insane, it will not go to jail, just send it to compulsory treatment in a closed institution.
Ainetdinova already had a criminal record: violence against a representative of power — drunk, assaulted a COP, and beating up minors is also under the influence of alcohol. Why such a record was not alarmed family?
Can understand — know Victoria for a long time, she bad the family does, the child was not hurt. Prior to that, Bogdan several times left with the girl — nothing out of the ordinary happened. And here again — and killed with cruelty.
On his page in “Vkontakte” Victoria on 13 September left some bizarre records, one of them begins: “the Antichrist is one, it’s me! I am in each, see the devil!”
Now assume that she “saw the devil” that the girl was mentally ill. But relying only on these posts, looks far-fetched. Like just took quotes from contemporary music, which is just attached to the post. Another thing that Victoria was already undergoing psychiatric treatment in a special institution.
“The detention of [Ainetdinova] behaved calmly and did not resist”, — said Ura.ru with reference to the UK. Because that killed consciously and long ready for it, or because it was crazy — hard to say. That will decide medical examination.
