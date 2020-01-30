Choking hazard: major us companies are withdrawing cots
Four companies are withdrawing more than 165 000 cots for infants because they pose a choking hazard for children. About it writes USA Today.
Graco, Summer Infant, Evenflo and Delta Children has announced a voluntary recall of various children’s cradle.
“It was reported deaths of infants who slept in similar beds from other manufacturers after the babies were rolled over on her back or side, they are often choked,” — said in a statement.
Despite the fact that the Cribs were associated with at least 73 reported cases of deaths, reports of deaths in the newly recalled product was not, as reported by the company in a more long-term notices about the recall on their web sites.
Parents are advised to immediately stop using the products and contact the companies for reimbursement.
Graco is the largest of the four reviews and asks parents to stop using 111 000 their beds Little Lounger Rocking Seat.
Tacos kind of cradles contrary to what the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that safe sleep.
“For many years we knew that the chair-cot threaten the lives of infants, and, unfortunately, evidence continues to accumulate, the statement reads grace Brombach, officer of the Fund of protection of the rights of consumers U.S. PIRG. Parents and caregivers should stop using any ViDi of these Cribs, even if they were not included in the recall. All versions of these products endanger your child’s life”.
Graco
- Product name: Little Lounger Rocking Seat.
- Model numbers: 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283, 2047734 and 1922809.
- Affected products: 111 000.
- Additional information on the company’s website.
Summer Infant
- Product name: SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper
- Model number: 91394.
- Affected products: 46 300.
- Additional information on the company’s website.
Delta Children
- Product name: Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper; 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper, and others.
- Affected products: 5 900.
- Additional information on the company’s website.
Evenflo
- Product name: Pillo Portable Napper.
- Model number: 12132125.
- Affected products: 3 100.
- Additional information on the company’s website.
Different
IN THE UNITED STATES
children
bed
отзывFacebookVkontakte
bookmark