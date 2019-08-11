Cholera and 4 of a dangerous infection which you can get sick from food
The expert explained what the deadly germs can live in ordinary foods.
Of Contracting serious diseases can even a person who leads a healthy lifestyle. After all, the proper food can also be unsafe and pose a lot of dangers.
– In food there are a lot of dangerous infections which are impossible to see with the naked eye. They can cause irreparable harm to human health and threaten our lives – says microbiologist Neil Johnson.
The expert called the most insidious and dangerous among them:
- Vibrio cholerae inhabits the meat and the water. Due to the infection of cholera die every year about 100 thousand people. Its main sign is the strongest diarrhea.
- Campylobacter is in raw milk, water and white meat. In humans, increased temperature, begins vomiting and diarrhea. If time does not go to the doctor, there is a high probability of serious consequences.
- The causative agents of intestinal coli-infection live in milk, cheese, meat, fruit and vegetables. Because they are in spasm compresses the intestines, the person throws then cold, then hot. Can occur kidney failure.
- Salmonella is present in white meat and eggs. Causes diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. An adult may be able to cope with this disease, but children, people with weakened immune systems and the elderly can die.
- Listeria normally lives in the fish, cheese and processed foods. After infection, the pathogen will be felt only after three months, and will show the symptoms of ordinary poisoning. The only difference is that pain in the head. More damage is applied to women during pregnancy, they risk losing the children.
