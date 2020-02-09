Cholera, smallpox, ‘Spanish’: the most terrifying pandemic in human history
Now 563 people were victims of the new 2019 coronavirus-nCoV. But the spread of the disease has not yet reached the level to declare a pandemic, says the world health organization (who). Over the past century, the world was officially marked three pandemics. TUT.BY see when disease outbreaks has crossed a critical threshold, writes Tut.by.
Pandemic is epidemic world-wide, when it invades the whole country and neighbouring States and sometimes from many countries, threatening the entire population.
Over the last hundred years the causes of the pandemic was the flu, or rather the different serotypes (species).
“Spanish flu”: ill every third person on earth
According to who, the most devastating was the “Spanish flu” (or “Spanish flu”) caused by the virus of A — H1N1. The disease broke out during world war I and claimed, according to various estimates, the lives of 20-50 million people in just two years, in 1918-1919-M.
People began to get sick in the spring, but the Newspapers wrote about the war, not the flu. By the autumn the virus mutated and became virulent, that is very wide spread. Heavily infected died in a few hours, maximum a couple of days. For this reason, in the UK it was called “three day fever”.
Because the warring parties for reasons of propaganda kept silent about the epidemic, the first news appeared in the Newspapers of neutral Spain. In April 1918 there was infected 39% of the population, including the king. Hence the “Spanish” virus name. But here’s where it really came from the disease — is unknown so far.
The victims were not only the elderly or children: 9 out of 10 were men in the Prime of life. For several months the disease has spread worldwide, even to the most distant point. And although many public places were closed, the stores released the goods only on the street, entertainment was cancelled, but the spread was facilitated by the transportation: trains, airships and high-speed ships. Many villages died out completely, the city was empty — sometimes there was not a single healthy doctor, and gravediggers left at all. To the same effect “trench” conditions of the First world war, a mass movement of troops.
Just imagine: then ill 550 million people, almost a third of the population of the whole Earth.
The symptoms began with blue skin and a bloody cough. Developed pneumonia, and later began bleeding in her lungs, people were literally choked on his own blood.
In 2005, the American scientists using samples from the tissues of deaths from “Spanish flu” was able to reconstruct the genetic structure and finally figured out why this flu was so deadly.
Apparently the virus caused a “cytokine storm”, an uncontrolled reaction of the immune system where the body produces too many cytokines to fight “the enemy.” These substances are toxic and starts to kill the organism. As an adult healthy person the immune system stronger, and immune “response” was stronger and more destructive.
According to some, the “Spanish disease” in our area first appeared in Kiev, and on 13 August 1918 — the Belarusian town of Mstislavl (Mogilev oblast) and immediately caused large-scale epidemics. During the year, the disease spread all Mogilev (31 thousand cases) and Vitebsk region (20 thousand).
“Asian” and “Hong Kong” flu
After 40 years, a pandemic caused the so-called Asian flu caused by influenza A virus — H2N2. For the year, 1957 to 1958-d, two waves of the disease killed 1 to 4 million people.
As the name implies, the disease came from Asia, and for a couple of months it has covered almost all countries in the region. In the USSR the disease broke out in waves in March, April and may 1957. Mostly killing children under 3 years and people over 40. Characteristically, the disease develops very quickly, within a day or two, sometimes for a couple of hours.
The fatality rate of the virus accounted for less than 0.2%. Ten years later, in 1968, the same mutated virus, H3N2 has already broke out in Hong Kong. Pandemic “Hong Kong flu” has developed in three waves, mostly killed the elderly over 65 years.
The virus first showed up in mid-July 1968, two weeks later was in Vietnam and Singapore, and by the autumn had reached India, the Philippines, Northern Australia, Europe and the United States. By 1969, the virus was observed in Japan, Africa and South America.
Compared with the previous pandemic “Hong Kong flu” was a low fatality rate (less than 0.2%). But still claimed the lives of at least a million people and even raised its head in the early 1970s.
Scientists suggest that the relatively smaller casualties can be attributed to the presence of some immunity in the population after the outbreak of “Asian flu”, and the emergence of more effective drugs.
By the way, both strains are “Asian” and “Hong Kong” flus — contained genes of avian influenza viruses. It is assumed that a kind of incubator for their appearance have become pigs that were infected and avian, and human virus and whose bodies have matured the new virus.
The pandemic of the XXI century: swine flu
The last pandemic occurred in 2009, it was swine flu, caused by influenza virus A — H1N1. According to who estimates, in the first year alone, the disease claimed the lives of from 100 to 400 thousand people around the world.
It is believed that this virus appeared in pigs ‘ organism, where “mixed” viruses of avian and human influenza, creating a new one.
“The problem is that this “new” mutated virus can easily be transmitted from person to person or can cause more acute disease in humans than the original viruses,” explains the who.
Although, I must say, the first outbreak happened in 1976 at a military base in the US state of new Jersey, but then the pandemic was avoided. Were found to the vaccine, but every fifth inhabitant of the country from the entire 200 million population planted.
However, the current version of H1N1 is changing, and shows the ability to multi-transmission from person to person, experts say.
“Predict the influenza pandemic is impossible; they can be mild or cause serious illness or death, notes the who. — Influenza pandemic, be it light, medium or heavy, affect a considerable proportion of the population <…>. Because an influenza pandemic may last for months or even years, it requires a robust response in the health sector”.
Swine flu pandemic began in the spring of 2009 in Mexico and the United States, and in four months there were over 255 thousand infected and more than 2.6 thousand deaths. Often people died from complications of pneumonia.
In June of that year the who declared a pandemic for the first time in 50 years — and awarded the highest, sixth degree of threat. It should be noted: the frequency of complications and deaths this flu does not exceed the average for seasonal flu. The lethality of the virus did not exceed 0.2%, and with proper treatment people often recover without any consequences for their health in the future.
But the doctors were alarming speed of the spread of the virus (after Mexico he came back in 213 countries), as well as the novelty of the strain that could mutate into a more aggressive options.
When you say pandemic
In 2005, the world health organization on the example of bird flu has developed a scheme for determining the risk of a pandemic.
It includes six phases. So, in the first phase of human diseases and new varieties of influenza have not been identified, but the animals can be infected with a variant, the transmission of which the person has already been noted earlier. The risk to the population is assessed as low.
In the second phase the virus is actively circulating among animals and threatening to go to the people, and the third — there are already cases of human infection (but no transmission from person to person, occasionally with close contacts).
In the fourth phase the infected are groups of up to 25 people, but the virus is transmitted from person to person often. It is assumed that he is still not fully adapted to the human body. In the fifth phase the infected are groups of 25-50 people, the virus adapted. The sixth phase is considered a pandemic: the number of cases significantly increasing.
And before that happened the pandemic?
Overall, the documented pandemics occurred in world at intervals of 10 to 50 years starting from the XVI century.
In the XX century, a pandemic of smallpox in the world was killed, according to various estimates, from 300 to 500 million people. This is a very contagious disease which affects only men. To control it was only after mass vaccination of the population. To determine the lethality of the virus has reached 40%.
And the bubonic plague three times been the cause of pandemics that have claimed millions of lives. An acute infectious disease then had a high mortality rate — over 90% (currently no more than 10% with proper treatment). Pandemics have happened since 514 years in Egypt and ending a 10-year pandemic in China and India worked from 1894 to 1904 years.
Finally, cholera — an absolute record for the number of pandemics. From 1816 to 1966, exactly 150 years, it is seven times grew into a popular disease worldwide. At least 20 million people died.
Over the last century, according to official data of the who, the pandemic broke out four times. But such diseases as typhoid, tuberculosis, malaria, leprosy, HIV, globally the number of victims can also be attributed to the pandemics. They just spread more blurred in time.
