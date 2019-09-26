Choose the person that will always fight for your happiness
If you have a relationship with someone who just allows you to be there – it’s not enough. You need to really want to become a part of each other’s lives…
Choose the person that will always fight for you. Don’t put up with your existence and it will fight for your overall happiness.
If you have a relationship with someone who just allows you to be there – it’s not enough. You must really want to become a part of each other’s lives. And little, if you are the only person in the pair who is working on the relationship. After all, successful unions are the result of the work of the two partners.
Choose the person who every day makes a conscious choice to remain together with you. Someone who will consider you an integral part of each day. The person who will always find time for you.
Choose the person who every day will choose you. Someone who will not force to experience no doubts, no fears. Someone you can trust as sincere as yourself.
All relationships pass through the light and through the dark. This journey will never be completely smooth. You won’t always be surrounded by only happiness and joy. So you need to be prepared for what will have to go through many tests in the relationship. And so it is important to have a person who does not let your hand neither in sorrow nor in joy.
You want someone who will stay, despite all the changes.
You deserve someone nearby will feel safe. Someone who will always understand and treat you with the utmost respect.
And… don’t forget to choose me. Only by loving yourself fully, you will be able to get a decent attitude from the other person. But at the same time with the same outcome take care of the partner, if you like, of course, that he cared about you.