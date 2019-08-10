Choose Your moon and this choice will tell you what to expect in the near future
What is the message she brings?!
When you look at the moon — she’s always mesmerizing. There is in it something extremely attractive and magical.
But a special mystic influence upon life on our planet earth satellite provides is the full moon.
During this period, it is very important to ask the right psychological setting. It depends on how you can be happy soon.
And I you eat great news. Want to know a bit about lunar magic and get a clue?
I suggest you to play a simple game of guessing. Select one of the moons that fascinates you the most and get their message to the prediction from the Universe.
Remember that your choice is not accidental. Listen to the message. This is what wants to pay attention to the world around you.
So, select the moon.
Moon No. 1
You start in life is extremely favorable period. You’ll be filled with energy and inspiration. You will easily be able to avoid difficulties. Lady Luck will walk with you for several months.
This is your chance. Boldly begin to realize their dreams and goals into reality. Now everything will be possible.
The moon No. 2
Excitement and risk are not best friends for the next month. You should be careful and cautious. Your ship of happiness may run aground or run into pitfalls.
Wait out the calm. After this life you will swirl in a new bright emotions. You will receive a valuable gift
Moon No. 3
Don’t give up hope. Your work will be rewarded. Yeah, maybe now you will not be easy, but soon things start to build. After a couple of months the situation will change dramatically.
Problems will disappear from all areas of your life. You will increase the prize or a new, challenging position. You have no reason for concern. Just a little wait. All your plans will work out.
Moon No. 4
You need to focus on ourselves and our own interests. Something about the last time you ceased to care about his own person.
Show a little love to yourself. In the next month you will bloom. You will understand how to sell himself. You will discover new perspectives.