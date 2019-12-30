Choose your side: United has introduced a unique plane in the style of Star Wars
United Airlines introduced a new aircraft “Star Wars”, whose design inside and outside in the style of “Star wars,” says Now This.
You don’t need to go to a galaxy far far away to fly on it. Both sides of the aircraft is painted in different ways to symbolize the Dark and Light side of the Force.
Inside the cabin is also divided into two parts — red and blue seats, as well as emblems: sign of Resistance (“Resistance”) on a blue background and First Order (“First order”) on red.
Branded Boeing 737-800 made its first flight in November 2019. On this occasion, at the ceremony before the flight was attended by a group of stormtroopers and droid BB-8. United has timed the debut of the aircraft to the December release of “Episode IX”.
If you want to fly on this plane, you can track it the next routes by number N36272.
The plane will make flights throughout the USA, Canada, Central America and the Caribbean.