Chose from 40 thousand applicants: Ukrainian artists vividly appeared on the show America’s Got Talent…
Shadow theatre of Chernigov “willow” became a participant of the show (American version of the TV show “Ukraine got talent”). This “fact” said the Manager of the troupe and actor Ruslan Bokach. At this time, applications for performance in America’s Got Talent submitted more than 40 thousand groups. Guide show chose 225 of them. Already were shooting the TV version of the qualifying round, and NBC recently revealed the announcement of a new season of the talent show.
— The shooting took place in a suburb of Los Angeles — in theatre Pasadena Civic Auditorium located in Pasadena, told Bokach. — Theater room can host up to 3 thousand spectators. It was held the ceremony of Emmy awards, Broadway musicals, concerts of pop stars. On America’s Got Talent, we first showed the room in 3D technique. Due to this, the performance was more spectacular — the actors playing not only behind the screen in the form of shadows, but in full view of the public.
Team Verba were created in 2010, and three months later participated in “Ukraine got talent-2”. Made versions of this talent show in Germany, Poland, France.
Recall that in 2019, the Ukrainian Kseniya Simonova took the third place on America’s Got Talent: Champions. Master of sand animation made a splash at the draft, leaving far behind the British and American stars. One of the judges of the show after seeing the performance Ukrainka, said it was the best he had ever seen.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter