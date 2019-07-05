CHP in the Black sea: near Dzhubga capsized boat (video)
Russia had an emergency near the resort village of Dzhubga in Krasnodar Krai. With the beach of “Greenwood” in the sea went out walking the catamaran with tourists, and 100 metres from the shore, the ship capsized.
Data on victims vary. According to one, the catamaran had sold only 20 tickets, 18 people pulled from the water alive, one woman had immediately taken to the intensive care unit of the hospital.
At the same time, data is received that a catamaran was sinking a lot more people than was officially stated. Eyewitnesses say that onboard there were 43 campers, although the rules do not recommend to transport on a vessel of this type more than 12 passengers. After the capsizing of the vessel 37 people were taken to shore by rescuers, and another six helped passing by the court. Two women were pulled from the water unconscious.
The Director of the beach “Dzhubga” said that in the result of incident killed two women — the ones that had previously been missing.
The incident happened in the Tuapse district of Krasnodar region. This is a resort area, with numerous sanatoriums and children’s camps. Among the tourists, eating in Dzhubga catamaran, traditionally, many families with children.
