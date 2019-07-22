Chris brown brought a girl on stage

Ivan Dorn showed his five year old daughter Vasilisa. The singer delivered the baby on the festival stage UPark in Kiev, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Caravan.

During the performance of lyrical songs “Kissing another” Ivan unexpectedly brought to the stage his fair-haired child. The girl appeared before the public in a colorful costume and a little guitar in his hand and was accompanied by his famous dad. The audience was immediately circulated video and photos from the concert on Instagram.

We will remind, in 2013 Ivan Dorn is married with classmate Anastasia Ivanova. The couple are raising two children ‒ 5-year-old daughter Vasilisa and 4-year-old son Vanya. Occasionally a young father publishes photos with children in their Instagram, but until this time their faces showed.

