Chris Hemsworth and his family moved into the mansion for $ 20 million
The construction of the mansion, the 35-year-old Chris Hemsworth and 42-year-old Elsa Pataky is nearing completion. Three years, the actor built the house for his family in his native Australia, near Byron Bay. Local photographers from the air did the footage of the possessions of a Hollywood star, and the press reported that the couple move into the mansion next month.
While there was construction, Hemsworth and Pataky rented housing nearby. The images show that their huge house immersed in the green of the coastal rainforest nature reserve Broken Head Nature Reserve.
The house built the 50-meter pool, sun terraces, six bedrooms, gym, home cinema, playroom for children, couple, daughter India rose and five year old sons Tristan and Sasha.
The other day Kris shared Instagram shots taken inside the house. The actor showed the detail of the interior, created by artist Otis Hope Carey.
Hemsworth and Pataky have purchased a property in 2014 for $ 7 million and started a repair at the end of 2016. Neighbors Hollywood couple called their house “shopping center” and “fortress Hemsworth”. They do not hide their dissatisfaction with this site.