Chris Hemsworth celebrated the 36th anniversary of the family in his native Australia
On Sunday, August 11, actor Chris Hemsworth turned 36 years old.
The morning wife Elsa Pataky congratulated him in Instagram, posting a gallery of touching photographs and accompanied by the following text:
Happy birthday to my favorite person, my husband, my partner, my love, the best dad in the world. I’m so proud of you and who you are. Do not cease to amuse us. You do every moment of our life happy.
And then the whole family of Hemsworth went for a festive walk through the town of Byron Bay in Australia, where they arrived some time ago. Also there is now and now single Liam Hemsworth: the other day his brother saw while surfing. However, on the walk it was not — perhaps he’s going through a breakup with Miley Cyrus alone.
Chris along with his wife and children — 5-year-old India rose and 3-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan spent a few hours at the ranch, then rode in a carriage. Paparazzi caught the moment when a horse-drawn wagon, was ruled by the eldest daughter of the actor. A great holiday weekend in the circle of favorites!