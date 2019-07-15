Chris Hemsworth showed how shoots an arrow at Matt Damon
Famous Australian actor Chris Hemsworth showed in the video, how to shoot an arrow at his friend and colleague Matt Damon. None of the artists in the course of the conflict, was not injured.
Relevant comic publication appeared in the Instagram account of Chris Hemsworth. The famous actor showed in the video, how fun to spend time in the company of his American colleagues of the actor Matt Damon. In the beginning of the video the Hemsworth jokes that his friend does not know how to use a bow and arrow, then shoots at the man from the toy guns, but he, like a true professional, skillfully catches the arrow with the suction Cup arm. Immediately after that, Damon sends a projectile towards his imaginary enemy. The arrow hits right in the forehead of Hemsworth.
Accompanied by the video the author said that the original shooting of this scene took only one take and directed by Christian Prieto. Post of Hemsworth on comic battle with Matt Damon for a few hours collected more than 3 million Likes and a huge number of enthusiastic reviews.