Chris Hemsworth told who could play his brothers in kynoselen Marvel
Would you like to see a Captain Australia?
It is difficult to imagine without kynoselen Marvel thunder God Thor performed by Chris Hemsworth. And since the actor has two equally talented brother, fans were very interested to know which heroes could play them.
In an interview at Comic-Con in Chicago which was held last weekend, Chris said that “could make Luke the Incredible Hulk” because he has “big hands and a little muscle”. But for the sake of younger brother Liam Hemsworth is ready to go, even a slight change in the story to add a character named Captain of Australia.
In closing, Chris admitted that he loves his brothers, but the cast, which is in universe now, too, and therefore, of course, his assumptions were pure fantasy.
By the way, also as part of the interview, Hemsworth shared that none of the actors of the movie “Avengers: Finale” was not the complete version of the script. This was partly done in order to avoid leakage of information, partly because some scenes of the film “the Avengers: infinity War” and the final part was taken out of order and without proper context.
In the end, the “Final” surprised the audience with memorable plot twists, forever imprinted in their memories of Tony stark, who sacrifices himself to save the planet, and lapsed into depression, his Torah.
Recall that Disney is promoting the movie “the Avengers: Finale” on several nominations of the award “Oscar”. To learn which of them he will eventually claim the statue will be January 13, 2020.