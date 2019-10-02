Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visited the charity auction
Novel 42-year-old Chris Martin and 29-year-old Dakota Johnson is developing out of sight of their fans and the press. Musician and actress do not record every step in social networks and rarely go into the light together. But last weekend was the exception to the rule. Couple twice appeared in front of the cameras.
On the participation of Martin and Johnson in the annual charity festival Global Citizen Festival 2019 we have been told. And now, the network appeared shots of the Dakota and Chris at the gala-concert Place for Peace, hosted by the organization’s Whitaker’Forest Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative in new York.
Martin and Johnson were seen on the dinner and charity auction, where he sat at the same table. Came to the gala reception in a light colored dress Dakota, apparently, with the choice of outfit a little lost and cold, so Chris took care of, put it on the shoulders of your jacket.
If you believe the insiders, the relationship of the couple, which began in the fall of 2017, become more serious. They have perezalil each other with all the immediate environment. Dakota’s mother, 62-year-old Melanie Griffith, said in a recent interview that he approved the choice of his daughter.
I like my beloved daughter. I think they make a lovely couple, ‘ said Griffith told reporters.