Chris Martin is having fun with Dakota Johnson, with whom he broke up two months ago
In June of this year, the 29-year-old Dakota Johnson and 42-year-old Chris Martin announced the breakup, and two months later the Network started talking about their reunion. Looks like the lovers are going to fight for the relationship and give each other a second chance.
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson was one of the most interesting couples of the Western show business. Relationship actress and musician lasted two years, friends and lovers were confident that the case goes to the wedding. Celebrities even made twin tattoos.
It is not known what caused the rupture. Even friends and relatives of the celebrities didn’t understand what was going on, “Chris and Dakota were very strong couple always looked happy. There was talk about the engagement, but now he says that they broke up. It was a real surprise for everyone.”
However, all is not lost! It seems that the spat between the stars was short-lived: in the days of Johnson and Martin walked together. Ex-lovers as if nothing had happened had this much fun at a party in Los Angeles, which took place after the premiere of the movie Covers, which starred Dakota.
Pictures from the party immediately flew over the Network, but fans doubt that Johnson and Martin unexpectedly reunited. Celebrities are also in no hurry to comment on the rumors.
A source close to the couple claims that Dakota and Chris decided to give each other another chance. “They plan to spend the rest of the summer together,” said the insider.