Chris Pratt, along with his son and Katherine Schwarzenegger staged a sweet day
August 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
He married Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt has not ceased to be a caring father.
Baby Jack’s son Chris Pratt and Anna Faris next week will mark 7 years. It was a special occasion for a loving parent to spoil their child? Father, son, and new wife Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger paparazzi caught during a family outing.
On the way, the trio went to a cafe and bought ice cream. Chocolate horn Jack was very happy. But for Chris sweets, it seems, banned together with Catherine he is keeping fit and regularly visits the gym. To evaluate the results of training under a rather loose t-shirt while it is difficult, but the actor obviously looks more fit than during the holidays this winter.
