Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger spend their honeymoon in Hawaii
40-year-old Chris Pratt and 29-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger, playing a wedding at a ranch in Montecito, California, has arranged a honeymoon on the island of Lanai, the sixth largest island of the Hawaiian archipelago. Insiders report that the couple avoided socializing with the other guests, but someone still managed to take pictures of the couple.
The photos that appeared in the press, Chris and Catherine enjoyed each other’s company, swimming in the pool. Eyewitnesses reported that at other times the husband and wife played Board games and read.
The star couple says about this journey on social networks. In the only post about the honeymoon, the actor showed his back, tanned in the sun.
Pratt recently told followers on Instagram of a gift he gave his wife a birthday two weeks ago. Catherine wife gave two piglets. The actor loves the animals on his farm taking care of sheep, goats, pigs…
Thank you Katherine for new Pets! Best gift on birthday! We call them Tim and faith, because they are beautiful, their love is inspiring. Love them and look forward to the time when they grow up. They won’t be bacon! Spend their entire life on the farm. Man’s relationship with animals has taught us many valuable life lessons: from cruelty to compassion, care and love — written by Chris in Instagram.
Media reported about the novel Chris Pratt and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger last summer. In January 2019, it became known about the engagement pair. For Katherine’s marriage was the first, and for Chris — the second (the actor eight years, was married to actress Anna Faris, who bore him his son Jack).