Chris Pratt joined the Kennedy family and became the perfect husband
Last Thursday, America celebrated independence Day. This holiday Chris Pratt, like many other newlyweds, spent with family wife. But her relatives Kennedy. And their holiday photos several times more than the usual family snapshots.
On the exemplary photos that have been shared in Instagram Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of the niece of the 35th US President John Kennedy, the family gathered a few dozen people is set in the port Giannis. To remove the entire group had to use a quadracopter. Chris Pratt, along with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger is behind — as it should be just subscribing member of a large family.
Happy fourth of July from all of us at the port Giannis! — signed picture of Kerry.
The perfect family — do not skimp on the compliments of fans.
Recall, Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger on June 8 of this year at a modest ceremony at the ranch San Ysidro in Montecito. And this joined the famous clan because Katherine has not only the daughter of the famous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and the grandniece of John F. Kennedy.