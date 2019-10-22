Chris Pratt, supported his wife after a failed cook: “Proud beloved for trying”
The actor made a funny publication in the social network.
Last weekend, the star of “Guardians of the Galaxy” showed his followers how his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger made Bagel Bites — something like a frozen mini-pizza. Pratt posted a photo of the product is extremely burnt, and wrote an inspiring review than perfectly amused its users.
Proud of my beloved for trying to cook something. Be sure to see it? I don’t get it. It does not work. In the words of rocky Balboa, no matter how many times you fall — it is important how many times you got up… and continued to go forward. As you can see, the chances of this coal on the plate no. I honestly don’t understand what could go wrong. All the same, just microwave for 2 minutes. Maybe she thought 2 hours? But I thank her for those efforts. This is a big step, honey, I’m proud of you,
— wrote in the microblog Chris.
Katherine, in the comments of the post admitted that it was the embodiment of her crafty ideas.
I think my plan is to shift the cooking for you works great!
— wrote Schwarzenegger.
In an interview, Katherine said that her husband helps her deal with stress.
Chris is very soothing to me. I was lucky enough to marry an incredible person, I am very happy. With him I feel truly blessed
— told the writer.