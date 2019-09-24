Chrissy Metz was criticized for bad outfit
The actress always looks very bright.
If you weigh more than 180 kg, that’s yours on the red carpet is always an event. But buxom Chrissy Metz is almost always possible to dress tastefully and look bright and interesting.
At the ceremony the “Emmy-2019” something clearly went wrong. Metz is also wearing a sparkly dress, but the style of it was not very successful. Armhole of the dress strongly hit the shoulders and ruffles at bust create unnecessary volume. In addition, the Godet skirt and the steel glitter of sequins is not the best idea for the figure of the actress.
Although we still like and Chrissie, her optimism and love for life.