Chrissy Teigen admired figure in lavender mini

| June 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The model attended the event for children held yesterday in new York, and she came at him in a very showy outfit.

Chrissy wore a lavender mini dress with a voluminous drape one shoulder and complemented his image transparent pumps heels. Sorry, the shoes were for Tegen too close and sat on the leg is not natural.

In General, the way Chrissy was quite sweet and very tender. Her three year old daughter Luna was dressed in a long white dress and brown sandals. In the same way as the mother, the girl had a manicure and pedicure, and hair braided in two funny high tail.

