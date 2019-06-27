Chrissy Teigen appeared in public in spicy outfit

33-year-old model Chrissy Teigen have not starred in a candid glossy photo shoots, but actively participated in various television events, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

Yesterday the model was the guest of the show Jimmy Fallon and appeared in his Studio in nice green dress with feathers on the sleeves and a very high thigh-high slit. Bold Teigen added transparent pumps heels and earrings-pendants with stones in the color of the dress.

A day earlier, recall, we saw the model at an event for children, held in new York, and she came at him in a very spectacular outfit and together with his daughter Luna.

