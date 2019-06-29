Chrissy Teigen criticized for the neckline on the dress
Never happened, and here it is again. 33-year-old Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to criticism from the public, but she stubbornly continues to ignore it. This week, paparazzi caught the star on the streets of new York on the way to the Jimmy Kimmel show with her three year old daughter. It would seem that the users it was nothing to complain about, if not too high slit of her dress.
Chrissy Teigen was a guest on Jimmy Fallon this Tuesday, but the adventure model began even before she arrived at the Studio. In the photos the paparazzi star appeared in a dark green dress, decorated with feathers on the sleeves. Despite the beautiful image and the daughter of the moon in the hands of Teigen, the focus of fans and casual users attracted high slit on her dress.
“This dress better not put my feet up too high. Chrissy is famous for his tendency not to wear underwear”, “I Never realized how ugly she is. What did she do to herself?”, “She always needs to draw attention to himself. My attitude to her husband was bad for her”, “Slit on this dress is too high, though her legs are good”, “What’s wrong with her? Why drag the child on a stupid talk show? Looks like she lives in some other world,” wrote commentators.
The model is not one of those who attach importance to the reviews of users on the network. She can ignore the criticism and to respond harshly presumptuous haters, especially when their comments are related to her children. In the sense of humor Chrissy not refuse. Last week she shared with subscribers of the scenes of preparation for the event, which sits battened down. “In the years of my youth makeup is intended only for the person,” wrote the model.