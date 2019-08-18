Chrissy Teigen did not guess the size of the outfit
Yesterday Chrissy Teigen organized a party in honor of the release of a collection of points x Quay Chrissy Teigen, developed together with the Australian brand. To support the model was her husband John legend and their three year old daughter Luna.
Chrissy has chosen for the event not the best outfit: a neon yellow Romper with puffed sleeves and a plunging neckline which was a little too small on her. Her outfit covered the front, and in some angles Teigen bulging belly. But the Romper perfectly highlighted her slim legs.
Outfit Krishi combined with transparent shoes, gold earrings-rings and rich makeup with a focus on lush lashes.
John’s wearing a costume amethyst color and colorful shirt. The girl was dressed in a pastel dress with a bright print. On the hair she had blue hair clips.