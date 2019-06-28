Chrissy Teigen shone at the premiere in a scarlet mini
33-year-old model Chrissy Teigen visited the premiere of the film “Bring the funny”, which was held yesterday in Los Angeles.
For the premiere, the star wore a short scarlet dress, showing the audience their slender legs. The dress was very interesting cut, and resembled a lengthened jacket, which was sewn a small piece of fabric, gathering it in a knot at the waist.
Also along were matched red sandals with heels, red lipstick on the lips, intense eye makeup and large Hoop earrings in her ears. Chrissy looked very confident and incredibly sexy in this red dress.
The last hurrah, recall, Chrissy dazzled in a green dress with feathers on the sleeves and a very high thigh-high slit. In this attire she appeared on the show Jimmy Fallon.
And one day earlier, we saw Chrissy lavender mini-dress with a voluminous drape over one shoulder and complemented his image then the model transparent pumps heels.