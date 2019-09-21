Chrissy Teigen with her husband and kids supported my mom on a cooking show
September 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Mom Chrissy Teigen Vilailak Teigen participated in the culinary show, which was prepared burgers made from vegetable meat. Daughter-in-law and grandchildren came to support it.
Chrissy with son miles on his hands and John took to the stage to welcome guests and tell about your experience in cooking and to submit Vilailak Teigen — special guest of the show.
Mom Chrissy first along with leading and learned how to cook vegetable meat and then the Burger with him. The organizers of the event noted that the participation of Mrs. Teigen gave me the opportunity to thank all the grandmothers of America who can cook delicious meals.