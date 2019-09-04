Christie Brinkley Shows Off A Surprising Talent No One Saw Coming In ‘DWTS’ Rehearsals
The 65-year-old supermodel took a cue from her music-making ex-husband.
Brinkley’s followers took to the comments section of her post to ask her if there’s anything she’s not good at doing. Others called her “inspiring” and marveled at her endless energy. Of course, some fans also wanted to know if her Grammy Award-winning ex-husband taught her how to play.
People. “Sing-alongs are one of my favorite things to do. And you know that’s what makes everybody happy.”
Hey Everybody ! I just wanted to let you know I’m hoping to bust a move and not a hip on Dancing With The Stars ! ????????Premieres September 16th on @abctv at 8:00 7 Central Hope you will join me just for kicks on this latest fun adventure! @dancingabc #DWTS my dress @carolineconstas #greasethejoints
Fans can see Christie Brinkley show off her dancing talents as she competes on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. The New York-based beauty will compete against American Idol alum Lauren Alaina, singer Ally Brooke, Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, The Office’s Kate Flannery, former NFL star Ray Lewis, actor Kel Mitchell, ex-NBA star Lamar Odom, former White House staffer Sean Spicer, Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek, and The Supremes’ Mary Wilson for the show’s 28th mirrorball trophy starting September 16 on ABC.