Christina Aguilera and boyfriend Matthew Zatleram and daughter at the pumpkin fair in Los Angeles
Western stars continue to prepare for Halloween, which is celebrated on October 31. The 38-year-old Christina Aguilera was spotted at the fair in Los Angeles, where the family watched the pumpkin for the upcoming celebration.
The pop diva hit the lenses of reporters together with her lover Matthew Zatleram and five year old daughter summer. The star family visited the farm, and then lingered on the Playground — where Christine and Matthew watched the frolic on the hill daughter.
Aguilera, by the way, waiting for Halloween with the same awe as her daughter summer and 11-year-old son Max. A few days ago she has published in his Instagram a funny photo on it is a skeleton sitting in a bath with candles and a towel on his head and a glass of white wine in hand and reading a magazine.
Weekend plans
— playfully signed the Aguilera.