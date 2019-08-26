Christina Aguilera and Robert Downey Jr. received an honorary award “Legend of Disney”
Annual award the “Legend of Disney” star who made the “extraordinary contribution” to the history of the famous Hollywood studios, award for 32 years. At different times part of to be awarded the title and statuette in the hands of Mickey mouse holding a magic wand, was awarded to Elton John, Robin Williams, johnny Depp and others. This year’s “legends” has been named 12 people, among them Christina Aguilera and Robert Downey Jr.
It is much better than “Grammy.” I thought you should know this.. thank you very much for this amazing honor. It’s weird… I can barely contain my tears, —
I was deeply moved at the ceremony of awarding the prize singer.
And Robert Downey Jr. admitted that wasn’t always love disney like we do now. For instance, his first acquaintance with the movie Studio over… arrest.
When I first went to Disneyland, took me to another place… immediately after his arrest. I was in a surprisingly friendly area. Got a stern warning and returned, if I remember correctly, to very frustrated maintainer, —
Downey Jr. added that he would like to apologize to those who had to arrest him for Smoking weed in the gondola without permission.
I’m sorry, I didn’t want to further complicate the situation and to hint at what can we do to allow Smoking weed in the gondola or any of the rides, —
tried to get out of awkward situations, the actor. Fortunately, the hall was the people with a good sense of humor — they supported Downey laughter and applause.