Christina Aguilera arrived in Paris in a dress with obscene inscription
Celebrity arrived in Paris to dress with obscene inscription.
Christina Aguilera — a rare but welcome guest at European fashion shows. The singer arrived in Paris, where fashion Week is over, and the expected furor on the show Viktor & Rolf.
Christina Aguilera loves and knows how to shock fans of their outfits. Not so long ago she took part in a Frank photo shoot, where he appears as a burlesque diva, I must say, already familiar in the last 15 years.
But back to Paris, where, on 3 July, the singer attended the Haute couture show by Viktor & Rolf. As befits the guests of honor, Christina wore an outfit of authorship the designers themselves — Duo of Viktor Horsting and Rolf.
Powder shade trench of sheer fabric were decorated with colorful lettering F* THIS, I’m GOING TO PARIS (loosely translated, “screw It, I’m going to Paris”). Huge colorful letters on the black background contrasted sharply with the delicate fabric and the romantic style, but the modern fashion welcomes and such game of contrasts. And Kristina herself with words never climbed, so strange the outfit, overall, it looks quite harmoniously.
On the same day Christina called for the Jean Paul Gaultier show — and again in the outfit of the designer, Jean-Paul Gaultier. This time it was a dress with a corset, vaguely reminiscent of a kimono, and a dashing black boots. This outfit, unlike the pink capes, eloquently fit the figure of the singer, showing the world the forms in the style of Kim Kardashian.
Not to mention that 38-year-old celebrity looked just fine, and the suspiciously young and fresh. Her skin is porcelain white is striking and unprecedented smoothness, but the shape of the face is so sharp, makes me think about the good hands of a top beautician and the course of corrective beauty treatments. Now she looks no worse than 20-year-old peers, and we like it! And you?