Christina Aguilera dazzled on the carpet in a glitzy jumpsuit with a Cape fatinovy
October 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Another guest of the gala evening amfAR Gala in Los Angeles was a 38-year-old singer Christina Aguilera.
For the secular exit Christina chose shiny jumpsuit embroidered with crystals and paillettes. On top of it Aguilera wore a sheer layered Cape in black with a long train.
The quality of the shoes were picked up lacquer platform shoes and high heels. Such shoes Christina Aguilera loves and wears it, apparently in order to seem slimmer and taller.
Celebrity hair gathered in a high bun, to the person struck, as always, very rich makeup, the ears she had massive earrings with stones selected to match the outfit. Also in the same shade was done and a manicure of the singer.