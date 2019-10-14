Christina Aguilera decided to experiment with the image, identifying microtelco
Famous singer Christina Aguilera decided to experiment with the image, identifying microtelco. However, many fans thought that the way a celebrity looks older and fatter.
Recently Christina Aguilera has been at the premiere of the cartoon strip “the Addams Family”, which came accompanied by spouse Matthew Rutler and children. The singer chose for the event long black dress in the Gothic style with a cutout in the cleavage area, giving her resemblance to the character Mortisha Addams. Your image of the celebrity shown and on the personal page in Instagram.
The attention of fans attracted not so much the dress, how many appeared in Christina Aguilera microtelco. Because the last star looked older than his 38 years, and she also stressed the fullness of the face of the actress. However, it is likely that the singer’s wearing a wig, because real life does not wear such bright curls. Many followers of her page on the social network the image of the idol is liked, but there were also those who found it unsuccessful.