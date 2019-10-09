Christina Aguilera shocked by the change in appearance
The network actively discussing the new release of Christina Aguilera.
The other day the premiere of the new cartoon “the Addams Family”, which was visited and Christina Aguilera, along with her husband and children. For a cartoon singer recorded the soundtrack to the Haunted Heart, so to miss the premiere, she could not. To exit, Kristina chose a very sexy outfit — a slinky black dress with a very plunging neckline. However, as soon as the photos hit the net, many of them criticized to the nines.
The reason was noticeably plump star shape. Black bodycon dress only emphasized the imperfection of all forms of Christina, and soon under the photos there was a lot of negative comments. But there were also those who defended the star, saying that she has a normal feminine figure.