Christina Sai Exhibition and Serge Tankian's Film: How to Spend a Weekend in New York (October 22-24)
What: Exhibition of Jasper Johns' works
When: Friday-Sunday, October 22-23
Where: Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street New York, NY 10014
Read more: Jasper Johns' groundbreaking work shocked the art world when it was first shown in the late 1950s. Since then, he has continued to challenge new audiences and himself through more than sixty-five years of his career. He was born in 1930 in Augusta, Georgia; Jones spent most of his adult life in New York; today Jasper lives in Sharon, Connecticut, where he continues to work in his studio at the age of ninety-one.
Jones' use of common objects and motifs, inventive materials and formats turned the conventional wisdom about what a work of art is and can be. His deep generative practice helped spawn new movements, including pop art, minimalism, and conceptualism, that continue to inspire successive generations of artists to this day.
Cost: $ 0- 25
& nbsp;
What: Exhibition of Christina Say's works
When: Friday-Sunday, October 22-23
Where: The Ukrainian Museum 222 East Sixth Street (between 2nd & amp; 3rd Avenues) New York , New York 10003
Read more: The Ukrainian Museum is pleased to present a new exhibition by Christina Sai “Seeking Asylum During a Pandemic”. A New Jersey resident who found herself in a hot spot at the beginning of the pandemic isolation, Cy retired to her home studio to channel the anxiety, fear and frustration that shook the world into her writing. Her pandemic Finding Sanctuary collection formed from an abandoned record collection she found shortly before quarantine. While spending time in isolation with her family, she found solace in her art seeking to impart hope and faith through image, shape and color.
Cost: $ 0-8
< p> & nbsp;
What: Discussion on the Russian energy market
When: Friday, October 22, from 13:00
Where: The Harriman Institute, 1219 International Affairs Building 420 W 118th St, 12th floor
Learn More: Join the Harriman Institute and the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University to chat with Tatiana Mitrova, an expert on Russian and global energy markets.
She will tell you what are the consequences of the transition to global energy for one of the leading energy producing countries, how the short-term and long-term policies of Russia in the field of energy and climate change in the context of the transition to global energy.
Tatyana Mitrova – Research Fellow, non-resident of the Center for Global Energy Policy. She has 25 years of experience with Russian and global energy markets, including production, transportation, demand, energy policy, pricing and market restructuring.
Cost: Free
& nbsp;
What: Midnight Market
When: Friday October 22 , from 18:30
Where: 902 Brewing Co, 101 Pacific Avenue Jersey City, NJ 07304
Learn More: The Midnight Market is known for its food and incendiary parties. Enjoy the music of local DJs, savor international cuisine and savor local craft beers from the renowned 902 Brewing. In addition, guests can enjoy various free entertainment.
Cost: From $ 10
& nbsp;
What: Serge Tankian's documentary
When: Saturday 24 October from 12:30 pm
Where: School of Visual Arts 131 West 21st Street New York, NY 10011
Read more: Featuring exclusive interviews, adventures and original footage personally shot by Serge Tankian (lead singer of System of a Down), this documentary biopic allows viewers behind the scenes to see an international rock star whose faith in music has revolutionized not only heavy metal, but and in world events. Throughout his life, the musician pursued social justice, using the power of his songs and celebrities to bring about real political change. His multi-year campaign to officially recognize the US Armenian Genocide was finally approved by Congress.
Cost: $ 12
& nbsp;
What: Beer Festival
When: Saturday 24 October from 1:00 pm
Where: Morgan St Lot 107 Morgan St Jersey City, NJ 07302
Learn More: In the spirit of the best Oktoberfest celebrations, this festival will feature over 150 different craft beers from a variety of local breweries. In addition, guests will be offered a staggering selection of food found only at the Craft Beer Festival, along with live entertainment and interactive games.
Cost: From $ 15
& nbsp;
What: Screening of a film about Rachmaninov
When: Saturday, October 24, from 2:10 pm
Where: School of Visual Arts 131 West 21st Street New York, NY 10011
< b> More details: The great pianist and composer Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) fled Soviet Russia in the 1920s and found a new life in the United States. And this is the first comprehensive biography of Rachmaninoff, created by American filmmakers. This story, with commentary and performances from some of the most respected pianists, explores overcoming hardships and possible redemption through the power of music.
Cost: $ 12
& nbsp;
Dear readers! Please note that due to the coronavirus epidemic, some events may be canceled or postponed to other dates. Therefore, before visiting, we recommend that you check the information on the organizer's websites.
But we have collected many interesting events online for you:
- we suggest going on one of 11 virtual tours of New York
- if you have long wanted to visit the best museums and theaters, now, without leaving your home, do it – just follow this link
- read this post on how to use your weeks staying at home during quarantine
- here – 50 free courses at various topics
- following this link, visit the most famous castles in Europe
- dozens of free resources for not boring self-isolation we have collected here
< li> get free access to online courses from US universities here
In addition, interesting look for events for every day of the week in our calendar. Come in, find out, share with your friends. Before visiting, check the organizer's websites for details and locations of events, as they may change.
Keep us updated on what is happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking diaspora to ad@forumdaily.com.